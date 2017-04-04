Concerned Plum Parents Demand Answers About String Of Bomb Threats

PLUM (KDKA) — Parents in the Plum Borough School District showed up to a school board meeting Tuesday evening, demanding answers about a string of bomb threats at schools across the district.

It’s gone far beyond just a nuisance. There have been six bomb threats in less than a month in the Plum Borough School District.

At a School Board meeting Tuesday night, parents demanded answers from board members and the superintendent.

“The first individual at the high school is still under investigation. Suspects at the high school – 2, 3 and 4 – are, we believe, charges are forthcoming,” said Superintendent Dr. Timothy Glasspool. “Additionally, the individuals at Pivik [Elementary School] and Oblock [Junior High School] have been identified and are in process.”

The most recent threat came in at 12:08 p.m. Tuesday at Plum High School.

“We get evacuated to the bus lot, and we sit in the buses until we get the ‘all clear’ from the police,” said student Maurice Jones.

“We just got on the buses and probably sat there for an hour and a half. So, yeah, it’s kind of, it’s annoying,” said Andrew Wright, another student.

Starting on Wednesday, the district is putting in additional safety measures, implementing random student searches on arrival. They will also be placing additional monitors in the halls and restrooms, restricting hall pass usage and tightening restrictions during lunch and study halls.

“The opportunity has been there for them to change the safety model. Take safety out of the hands of the administration,” parent, Bill Chapla, said.

“What’s it going to take for them to take safety seriously in these schools? We’ve had enough drills, six bomb threats, gun threats, junior high, elementary and high school. When’s enough enough?” said parent Chad Salerno.

In a letter that was sent home to parents on Tuesday, the superintendent said the incidents at Oblock and Pivik were “copycat incidents.” The letter went on to say they are heinous acts that will not be tolerated.