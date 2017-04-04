WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Multi-Vehicle Crash Shuts Down Liberty Bridge

4 People, Including Child, Injured In Accident April 4, 2017 3:26 PM
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Four people were injured in a muti-vehicle crash this afternoon that has shut down the Liberty Bridge.

The three-vehicle crash happened just before 3 p.m.

Officials say they have closed the bridge in both directions and are asking drivers who use the span to take alternative routes.

Three adults and one child were injured in the crash. All of them were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash or how long the bridge will remain closed.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

