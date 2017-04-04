Multi-Vehicle Crash Shuts Down Liberty Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Four people were injured in a muti-vehicle crash this afternoon that has shut down the Liberty Bridge.

The three-vehicle crash happened just before 3 p.m.

Officials say they have closed the bridge in both directions and are asking drivers who use the span to take alternative routes.

Three adults and one child were injured in the crash. All of them were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Avoid Liberty Bridge. It's closed due to 3 car collision. 3 adults + 1 child in critical condition. Drivers will need patience & courtesy. — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) April 4, 2017

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash or how long the bridge will remain closed.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter