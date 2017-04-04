WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | Eaglet Hatch!

New Research Finds Possible Link Between Sinus Problems & Depression

April 4, 2017 5:45 PM By Dr. Maria Simbra
Filed Under: Depression, Dr. Maria Simbra, Sinus, Sinusitis

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – New research suggests that chronic sinus problems may be linked to depression.

More than 12 percent of adults have been diagnosed with sinusitis. Many report calling out sick from work or school because they can’t breathe, can’t focus and feel miserable.

More than 100 people, with an average age of 52, were entered into a study. They filled out questionnaires about their sinusitis symptoms, including things like sleep, pain and emotional function.

The study’s results show that most people missed an average of three days of work or school, and the days they missed were most strongly linked with symptoms of depression.

Some doctors say they plan to pay more attention to quality of life issues, including depression, when treating patients with chronic sinusitis. One allergist worries some patients don’t voice their concerns.

“I think very few of them make a direct connection between the depression and the sinus symptoms, or why they’re depressed,” says Dr. James DeAngelo of Allergy and Clinical Immunology Associates.

Other doctors believe insurance concerns can contribute to the problem. They believe more economic research is needed to look at chronic, life-threatening conditions.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

More from Dr. Maria Simbra
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia