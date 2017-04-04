North Shore Businesses Ready For Home Opener, Hoping For Big Season From The Bucs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Unlike the other 161 games of the year, the Home Opener is a special day for baseball fans. It’s a day of family traditions and hope.

“Very exciting,” said Ed Wageley, of Bethel Park. “I think it’s going to be a great year, I think it’s going to be a great season for us.”

That’s a season forecast that places like Mullen’s on the North Shore are counting on.

“Oh, it’s huge, we can’t wait for it,” said Janelle Bartecki, of Mullen’s. “We wait all winter for Opening Day.”

The Federal Street Pirates Block Party will be in full swing right outside the door of Beerhead Bar where they are planning a 17-hour day.

“We staff very heavily,” said Kalyn Mannella, of Beerhead Bar. “Every single person who works here, works that day. It’s a big money day for everyone.”

In fact, 9 a.m. is opening time across the North Shore for older establishments and new. Southern Tier has even added some breakfast items to its menu for the day to go along with its specialty brews.

Spirit specials will abound as these entertainment centers, like the Tilted Kilt, invite old friends to return.

“It’s a great opportunity,” said Adam Freed, the bar’s manager. “I mean, it’s the first game of the year and a great way to set the tone for the rest of the season.”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

It’s a chance for The Foundry to introduce its foodie menu to some new palates.

“We are having outdoor beer tubs. It’s going to be a lot of fun. We’re looking forward to the flow of business and really get the exposure to the Pittsburgh scene and the public,” said James Conner, the assistant general manager of The Foundry.

That goes ditto for Tequila Cowboy across the street.

“It’s gonna be big,” said Chad Conner, the manager at Tequila Cowboy. “The whole North Shore it has completely changed now, a lot of new places coming in.”