Man Arrested, Charged In Sexual Assault Of Teenager

April 5, 2017 1:37 PM
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man wanted in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a teenager has been arrested.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, 59-year-old Val Byrd was taken into custody without incident inside an apartment in Homewood.

Byrd was wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in February. During the incident, Byrd allegedly used heroin and alcohol to “disorient the victim.”

He is facing a list of charges including, rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, corruption of minors and recklessly endangering another person.

Byrd has since been transported to the Allegheny County Jail.

