Snow Could Be In Forecast For Pirates Home Opener

PITTSBURGH (NewsRadio 1020 KDKA) – It may be baseball season, but you wouldn’t know it by Friday’s forecast for the Pirates home opener.
AccuWeather’s Dan Pydynowski tells the “KDKA Morning News” it will be cold and wet all day for the opener.
“It’s pretty much windy and cold throughout [Friday] and there will be rain and snow throughout the day,” says Pydynowski.
Friday’s high will only be about 40 degrees, but Pydynowski adds that warmer temperatures will quickly return by Sunday.
