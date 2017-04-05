Suspects Hold Up Restaurant In South Park

SOUTH PARK (KDKA) — Police are investigating after an armed robbery this afternoon at a restaurant in South Park.
According to emergency dispatchers, the incident happened around 4 p.m. at the Chinese restaurant in the 6300-block of Library Road.
The suspects took off running toward Bethel Park. Police tracked them to the LindenBrooke Apartments. NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene there, showing two men in handcuffs by a police car.
There’s no word on how much money the suspects got away with.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter