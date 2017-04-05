WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Suspects Hold Up Restaurant In South Park

April 5, 2017 4:46 PM
SOUTH PARK (KDKA) — Police are investigating after an armed robbery this afternoon at a restaurant in South Park.

According to emergency dispatchers, the incident happened around 4 p.m. at the Chinese restaurant in the 6300-block of Library Road.

The suspects took off running toward Bethel Park. Police tracked them to the LindenBrooke Apartments. NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene there, showing two men in handcuffs by a police car.

There’s no word on how much money the suspects got away with.

