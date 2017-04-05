WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Turtle Creek Family Forced To Evacuate Due To Landslide

April 5, 2017 11:23 PM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Evacuations, Landslide, Turtle Creek

TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) — A family has been forced out of their home in Turtle Creek due to a landslide.

It’s happening on Ayers Avenue above Negley Avenue.

The residents say crews have been working on the hillside for days and they’re not surprised it has collapsed.

The couple who lives in the home there was forced to evacuate.

They’re worried about finding a place to stay.

“Everything I own is in there, so, I’m going to find another place to move; or else, hopefully, the township will take care of this problem,” said Dave Kunhs, an evacuee.

Structural engineers have to assess the land to ensure people can safely return to the home.

That’s expected to take at least three days.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

