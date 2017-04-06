WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Pa. School Officials Find Loaded Gun In Student’s Backpack

April 6, 2017 1:00 PM
Filed Under: Central Dauphin East High School

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Officials at a central Pennsylvania high school say they’ve found a loaded gun in a student’s backpack.

Central Dauphin East High School officials say the student was suspected of having a weapon during an incident last week off of school property.

When the student was called to the assistant principal’s office to be questioned about that Thursday morning, there was a scuffle before officials found the gun in the backpack.

The student was subdued by a principal, school district security and a juvenile probation officer.

The student was taken off school property by Lower Paxton Township police and it wasn’t immediately clear if the student will face criminal charges.

The school says classes weren’t disrupted.

The student’s identity has not been released.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

