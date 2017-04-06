Report: Plan In The Works To Revive Stoney’s Beer Brand

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A classic Western Pennsylvania beer brand is set to undergo a revival focused on returning to its roots.

According to our partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the trademarks and licenses for Stoney’s beer have been purchased by two partners who have formed the Stoney’s Brewing Co.

The beers were once brewed in Smithton, Westmoreland County, by the Jones Brewing Co.

The brand’s new owners are Jon King and John LaCarte.

King is the great-grandson of William Benjamin “Stoney” Jones, who moved the Eureka Brewing Co. to Smithton in the early 1900s.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

LaCarte is the president of LaCarte Enterprises. His family owned a livery that supplied horses to deliver the beer by wagon and owned a hotel that served it.

King worked at the brewery for a time, and LaCarte reportedly had relatives employed there.

Stoney’s beers, owned by the Podlucky family that owned Jones Brewing, have been brewed at City Brewing Co. in Latrobe in recent years. The beer will continue to be brewed there.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and watch Ross Guidotti’s report at 5 p.m.