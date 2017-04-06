WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Trump Says Assad May Have To Step Down After Chemical Attack

April 6, 2017 4:04 PM
Filed Under: Bashar Assad, Donald Trump

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – President Donald Trump is suggesting that Syrian President Bashar Assad may have to leave power after this week’s chemical weapons attack.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said Thursday that what happened in Syria is “a disgrace to humanity.” Asked if Assad should go, Trump said, “He’s there, and I guess he’s running things so something should happen.”

The president would not discuss what, if anything, the United States might do in response to the deadly chemical attack. He said the attack “shouldn’t have happened, and it shouldn’t be allowed to happen.”

Trump said he may talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the situation in Syria. Russia is a key supporter of the Assad government.

