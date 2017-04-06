WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Watch: Woman Gets Head Stuck In Subway Door In New York

April 6, 2017 12:23 PM
Filed Under: New York

NEW YORK (KDKA) — A viral video shows a bizarre situation in New York.

A woman in the Bronx managed to get her head caught between the doors of a train at Woodlawn Terminal on Tuesday.

The woman appears relatively calm as people pass her by.

At one point, a Metropolitan Transportation Authority worker appears. CBS New York reports the worker was aware of the issue and went to the conductor’s cab to free the woman.

Once she was set free, the woman refused medical attention and left the area.

It is not clear how she ended up in the odd position to begin with.

