Bethel Park Police Dog’s New Protective Vest To Honor Slain K-9

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — A Bethel Park Police K-9 is getting a special gift thanks to a big donation.
K-9 Jeez, a Belgian Malinois from Holland, spends his days keeping the Bethel Park community safe with his handler and partner, Officer Carey Ellwanger.
Now, thanks to a fundraiser by the Alpha Delta Fraternity of Pittsburgh, a bullet and stab protective vest will be keeping K-9 Jeez safe as he does his police work.
The protective vest is a donation from Vested Interest in K9s, a non-profit organization that has provided more than 2,400 vests to K-9s in 50 states.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
The vest will also honor the memory of a slain Port Authority Police K-9 Aren, fatally stabbed last year in Wilkinsburg.
The protective vest will be embroidered to say, “In Memory of K9 Aren from the men of Alpha Delta.”
K-9 Jeez is expected to get his new vest in a few weeks.