11-Year-Old Contortionist Trying To Break World Record With Talented Toes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The arrow hits the bullseye, again and again, at the Dance Extensions Performing Arts studio in Canonsburg. 11-year-old dancer and contortionist Bella Gantt has moves most dancers only dream about.

“I like performing in front of big audiences, and I like to make people smile,” she says.

Bella’s mom says she has an incredible work ethic. So does her instructor, studio co-owner Betsy Shuttleworth.

“Usually, children ten or eleven years old aren’t that focused on just one thing, and she is,” the dance instructor says. “She’s obsessed with getting better all the time.”

Her grand finale is to shoot an arrow at a target, using her toes, while standing on her hands.

“I pick up my bow and I load it with my arrow, and then I have to grip it with my toes and go into my handstand,” she explains. “I have to aim.”

And her aim is true. Bullseye! Style is important. So is the distance to the target.

“The current world record is 25 feet, and she has beaten it,” Betsy Shuttleworth says.

Bella plans to repeat the effort before an unbiased judge. Then, video proof will be sent to the Guinness Book of World Records. And her prediction?

“I think I can do it.”