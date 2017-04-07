WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Report: Ohio Man Accused Of Chasing Family Member With Hatchet

April 7, 2017 4:44 PM
Filed Under: Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (KDKA) — An Ohio man is facing charges after police say he chased a family member with a hatchet.

The Toledo Blade reports Noel E. Dawson Jr., 63, of Toledo, is charged with domestic violence, assault, both first-degree misdemeanors; criminal damaging, a second-degree misdemeanor; and failure to disclose personal information, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

A judge set his bond at $50,000 Tuesday.

Dawson pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He is accused of chasing a family member with a hatchet. Prosecutors allege he swung the hatchet at the man, but struck his truck instead, leaving a large dent in the hood.

When Dawson was arrested, he was uncooperative and shouted obscenities.

