Report: Ohio Man Accused Of Chasing Family Member With Hatchet

TOLEDO, Ohio (KDKA) — An Ohio man is facing charges after police say he chased a family member with a hatchet.
The Toledo Blade reports Noel E. Dawson Jr., 63, of Toledo, is charged with domestic violence, assault, both first-degree misdemeanors; criminal damaging, a second-degree misdemeanor; and failure to disclose personal information, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
A judge set his bond at $50,000 Tuesday.
Dawson pleaded not guilty to the charges.
He is accused of chasing a family member with a hatchet. Prosecutors allege he swung the hatchet at the man, but struck his truck instead, leaving a large dent in the hood.
When Dawson was arrested, he was uncooperative and shouted obscenities.