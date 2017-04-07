Landslide Shuts Down Road In Mount Washington

MOUNT WASHINGTON (KDKA) – A Mount Washington landslide is having an impact on the morning commute.
According to officials at the scene, all lanes of Woodruff Street are blocked between Saw Mill Run Boulevard and Merrimac Street.
Initial reports indicated a tree and some wires were down in that area as well.
Fortunately, the landslide is not impacting Route 51.
There is no word on when Woodruff Street will reopen.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter