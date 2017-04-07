WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Landslide Shuts Down Road In Mount Washington

April 7, 2017 8:25 AM
Filed Under: Landslide, Mount Washington, Woodruff Street

MOUNT WASHINGTON (KDKA) – A Mount Washington landslide is having an impact on the morning commute.

According to officials at the scene, all lanes of Woodruff Street are blocked between Saw Mill Run Boulevard and Merrimac Street.

Initial reports indicated a tree and some wires were down in that area as well.

Fortunately, the landslide is not impacting Route 51.

There is no word on when Woodruff Street will reopen.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details  

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia