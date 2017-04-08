Body Found Across From Bowling Alley In North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — A body was found in North Versailles on Saturday.
The county medical examiner arrived at the scene around noon.
The unidentified body was located across from a bowling alley on Maryland Avenue.
A body was found in field across from bowling alley on Maryland Ave. in N. Versailles. The med. examiner just got here. @cbspittsburgh #KDKA pic.twitter.com/Lxdof0oT7v
— Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) April 8, 2017
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.