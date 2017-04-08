EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Body Found Across From Bowling Alley In North Versailles

April 8, 2017 12:24 PM
Filed Under: Maryland Avenue, North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — A body was found in North Versailles on Saturday.

The county medical examiner arrived at the scene around noon.

The unidentified body was located across from a bowling alley on Maryland Avenue.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information. 

