Thousands Offered In Case Of Cat Doused With Gasoline

READING, Pa. (AP) – Thousands of dollars in reward money is being offered by several organizations for information on the person responsible for dousing a cat with gasoline in eastern Pennsylvania.
Humane Society officials say the animal was tied up, doused in gasoline and placed into a plastic trash bag that was nearly crushed in a Pennsylvania garbage truck Tuesday in Reading. Two workers heard the cat making sounds inside the bag, and it’s being treated at the Humane Veterinary Hospital in Reading.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. The Humane Society of Berks County earlier posted a $1,000 reward. WFMZ-TV reports that Crime Alert Berks County is also offering reward money.
