Man Gets $190 Fine For Snake Without Leash

April 9, 2017 11:42 AM
Filed Under: South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP/KDKA) – A man who was fined $190 for allowing his pet snake to slither freely in a South Dakota park says he’s disturbed by an animal control officer’s suggestion that he restrain the reptile on a leash while in public.

The Argus Leader reports that Jerry Kimball was ticketed for “animals running at large” last week after a woman complained that his Fire Bee Ball Python was roaming freely at Falls Park in Sioux Falls.

“He was literally asking me to put a rope around my snake,” said Kimball, who posted a photo of his ticket on Facebook. “I was like ‘dude, no.’ I was dumbfounded.”

Animal Control Supervisor Julie DeJong says a city ordinance requires all pets to be leashed or restrained in public and that pet snakes can be held or kept in a container to comply.

Kimball says he plans to fight the ticket in court.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

