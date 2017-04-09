2 People Hospitalized, Dog Killed By Swarm Of Bees In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KDKA) — Police say a swarm of bees in Las Vegas sent two people to the hospital and killed a dog.
According to CBS News, the Clark County Fire Department says people were running down a small street in Las Vegas while being chased by bees Friday afternoon. Several ambulances responded and firefighters wore protective clothing to assist people during the swarm.
Typically, firefighters use a foam spray to stop bees if they pose an immediate threat to people and animals.
Two people were rushed to the hospital in unknown condition and one person was treated at the scene.
A dog that was outside during the swarm died at the scene. The owner of the dog told CBS affiliate KLAS that she tried to get the dog inside her home, but the bees were too aggressive.
Authorities said the scene was considered an active swarm area as of 7:30 p.m. Friday and were warning people to stay inside and keep their windows shut.