One Dead, One Hurt In Springdale Township Fire

April 9, 2017 12:11 PM
SPRINGDALE TWP. (KDKA) — One person was killed and another was injured Sunday morning in a Springdale Township house fire.

Firefighters were called to the 900 block of Main Street around 2 a.m. for a report of smoke coming out of a home.

Police were able to pull one man from the building, who was given medical treatment.

Initial fire crews arriving reported the house was fully involved in flames.

One person was found deceased inside the home.

The medical examiner will release details on the victim when available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

