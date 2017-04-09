EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Police Searching For 15-Year-Old Dunbar Girl

April 9, 2017 4:22 PM
Filed Under: AnnMarie Elizabeth Johnston, Dunbar, Pennsylvania State Police

DUNBAR (KDKA) — State police are searching for a 15-year-old runaway from Dunbar.

Authorities say AnnMarie Elizabeth Johnston left her home on foot Saturday around 9:30 p.m.

The teen is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. She has brown eyes and short brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black blouse, black pants, black boots and was carrying a medium-size brown purse. She is possibly carrying extra clothing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Uniontown at 724-439-7111.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia