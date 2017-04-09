Police Searching For 15-Year-Old Dunbar Girl

DUNBAR (KDKA) — State police are searching for a 15-year-old runaway from Dunbar.
Authorities say AnnMarie Elizabeth Johnston left her home on foot Saturday around 9:30 p.m.
The teen is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. She has brown eyes and short brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a black blouse, black pants, black boots and was carrying a medium-size brown purse. She is possibly carrying extra clothing.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Uniontown at 724-439-7111.
