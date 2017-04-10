EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Crews Called To Derry Twp. School Bus Crash, At Least 1 Dead

April 10, 2017 7:41 AM
Filed Under: Derry Township, Route 22, Westmoreland County

DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Emergency crews have been called to a fatal crash involving a coal truck and school bus in Westmoreland County.

According to emergency dispatchers, the crash happened at the intersection of Route 22 and Auction Barn Road in Derry Township shortly after 7 a.m.

Initial reports indicated someone was trapped in one of the vehicles.

According to state police, the coal truck rear-ended the school bus in the westbound lanes. After the collision, the coal truck continued for about 100 yards before crashing into a model home display on the side of the road.

route 22 coal truck Crews Called To Derry Twp. School Bus Crash, At Least 1 Dead

(Photo Credit: Ken Murray/KDKA)

There were no students on the bus at the time of the crash.

The coroner has been called to the scene.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia