Crews Called To Derry Twp. School Bus Crash, At Least 1 Dead

DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Emergency crews have been called to a fatal crash involving a coal truck and school bus in Westmoreland County.
According to emergency dispatchers, the crash happened at the intersection of Route 22 and Auction Barn Road in Derry Township shortly after 7 a.m.
Initial reports indicated someone was trapped in one of the vehicles.
According to state police, the coal truck rear-ended the school bus in the westbound lanes. After the collision, the coal truck continued for about 100 yards before crashing into a model home display on the side of the road.
There were no students on the bus at the time of the crash.
The coroner has been called to the scene.
