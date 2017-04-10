Police: Man Slashed With Machete During Fight With Neighbor Over Grass Clippings

ROSTRAVER (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man is facing serious charges after police say he slashed his neighbor with a machete during a fight over grass clippings.

The scuffle happened Sunday afternoon along Skyline Drive in Rostraver Township while both men were doing yard work.

According to the criminal complaint, the fight started when the victim went to dump some grass clippings on farm property that bordered his residence.

The suspect, 66-year-old Victor Gregorini, confronted his neighbor, Carey Delmar, about dumping the clippings “close to his back property line.” But Delmar told Gregorini that the property was not his and continued to dump the grass, the criminal complaint said.

Police say the two then continued arguing.

The criminal complaint reports both men are accused of throwing grass at each other. Delmar told police that Gregorini threw some grass at him with a shovel; while Gregorini accuses Delmar of throwing grass, blowing it at him with his tractor and knocking him over with a bushel full of clippings.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

According to the criminal complaint, Delmar told police that Gregorini then swung a machete at him as the scuffle continued. The victim raised his forearm to protect himself and suffered a “substantial laceration,” which required medical attention at the hospital.

Gregorini told police he “feared for his life” and was acting in self-defense. Police say he also told them he didn’t have the strength to fight because of a medical condition.

Delmar was treated at the scene and then taken to a local hospital for additional medical treatment.

Gregorini is facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.