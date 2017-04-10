Toddler Girl Hospitalized After Consuming Meth, Parents Charged

PINE GROVE, Pa. (AP) – Police say a toddler girl has been hospitalized after consuming methamphetamine in her Pennsylvania home, and her parents are facing child endangerment charges.
Police say the 22-month-old girl got into a bag of the drug and consumed some Sunday morning at her home in Wayne Township in Schuylkill County.
She was flown to a hospital. Her condition hasn’t been released.
Troopers say a 26-year-old man and his 24-year-old girlfriend are responsible for endangering the girl. Online court records Monday show charges haven’t yet been filed.
Methamphetamine is highly addictive. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, a methamphetamine overdose can lead to a stroke, heart attack or organ problems that can result in death.
