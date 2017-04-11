Police: Home Invasion Suspect Forced Woman To Drive To ATM, Take Out Money

BURRELL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a man forced his way into a home and forced a woman inside to drive to an ATM to take out money.

According to police, the incident started at a home on Chestnut Ridge Road in Burrell Township around 10 a.m. Sunday.

A man knocked on the door of the home and forced his way inside when a 73-year-old woman answered.

The suspect demanded money and threatened to kill the woman. The woman said there was no money in the house and led the suspect around to prove it.

At that point, she said she would drive to an ATM in order to get the suspect some money.

The two got into her car and drove to the S&T Bank in Blairsville, near Route 22. Once there, the woman took out $300 and handed it to the suspect.

The suspect then demanded to be dropped off near a golf course and the woman complied.

He was described as being African-American and wearing a tan winter beanie with a dark hoodie and jeans. He is also believed to be about 5-feet-8-inches tall with a slender build.

