Police Need Help Tracking Down Shrimp Thief

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — State Police need your help to track down a suspected shrimp thief in Westmoreland County.
Troopers released photos of a woman they say hit the Shop N Save grocery store in Youngwood over the weekend.
Police say the woman was shopping at the store Saturday around 8 p.m. when she took off with four large bags of shrimp and a large pack of bacon.
She was seen getting into a dark colored sedan and fleeing the scene.
Police say this is the third time she has done this.
They say the vehicle had no registration plate.
If you have any information on who the thief is, call Pennsylvania State Police in Greensburg.