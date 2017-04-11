EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Police Need Help Tracking Down Shrimp Thief

April 11, 2017 1:15 PM
Filed Under: Shrimp, Thief, Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — State Police need your help to track down a suspected shrimp thief in Westmoreland County.

Troopers released photos of a woman they say hit the Shop N Save grocery store in Youngwood over the weekend.

shrimpthief Police Need Help Tracking Down Shrimp Thief

Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

Police say the woman was shopping at the store Saturday around 8 p.m. when she took off with four large bags of shrimp and a large pack of bacon.

She was seen getting into a dark colored sedan and fleeing the scene.

Police say this is the third time she has done this.

shrimpthief2 Police Need Help Tracking Down Shrimp Thief

Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

They say the vehicle had no registration plate.

If you have any information on who the thief is, call Pennsylvania State Police in Greensburg.

