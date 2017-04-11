EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Woman Sentenced To 23 Months After Threats Cancel Youth Football League Season

April 11, 2017 6:29 AM
Filed Under: Joseph Loughner, Kimberly Ross, Mount Pleasant, Mount Pleasant Area Junior Football League

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Connellsville woman has been sentenced to jail for her role in a series of threats that canceled the 2015 season for a Mount Pleasant youth football league.

Last year, Kimberly Ross pleaded guilty to several charges including, terroristic threats for helping Joseph Loughner write threatening letters to team officials.

On Monday, a judge sentenced Ross to 23 months in jail. She also has to pay $16,000 to the football organization.

In June, Laughner pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of conspiracy, making terroristic threats and harassment for sending the letters. Three felony charges were dismissed. He was sentenced earlier this year.

