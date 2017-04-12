EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Report: Suspect In 4-Year-Old’s Homicide Planning Escape From Jail

April 12, 2017 10:21 AM
Filed Under: Bentley Miller, Butler, Butler County, Butler Township, Jordan Lambing, Keith Jordan Lambing

BUTLER (KDKA) – A man charged with the rape and murder of his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son reportedly was trying to plan his escape from jail.

Keith Jordan Lambing was charged last month in the death of Bentley Miller.

According to a Butler Eagle report, Lambing’s escape plan surfaced about two weeks ago during a monitored call he made to his grandmother.

During that call, he referred to a note he’d given her.

A guard found the note in Lambing’s cell, which referred to how someone could help him cut his restraints while being transported to a hearing.

He’s now charged with attempted escape.

He was previously charged with criminal homicide, rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia