Report: Suspect In 4-Year-Old’s Homicide Planning Escape From Jail

BUTLER (KDKA) – A man charged with the rape and murder of his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son reportedly was trying to plan his escape from jail.
Keith Jordan Lambing was charged last month in the death of Bentley Miller.
According to a Butler Eagle report, Lambing’s escape plan surfaced about two weeks ago during a monitored call he made to his grandmother.
During that call, he referred to a note he’d given her.
A guard found the note in Lambing’s cell, which referred to how someone could help him cut his restraints while being transported to a hearing.
He’s now charged with attempted escape.
He was previously charged with criminal homicide, rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children.
