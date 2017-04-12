Rania’s Hollandaise Sauce Recipes

Rania Harris stopped by PTL to show off some easy and delicious dishes featuring Hollandaise sauce!

Eggs Benedict with Filet Mignon

4 eggs

Microwaveable Egg Poacher (see directions below)

4 – 4-ounce filet mignons

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Extra virgin olive oil for pan searing the filet mignons

4 English muffins, fork split

Blender Hollandaise (with a kick) Sauce ~ recipe follows

4 cups Mixed Field Greens

Juice of 1 lemon

Greek olive oil

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Coat a grill pan lightly with olive oil and bring to a medium – high heat. Season the steaks with salt and pepper and place them on the pre-heated grill pan. Mark them well on both sides.

Transfer the steaks to the oven and roast for about 4 – 5 minutes until the meat is medium-rare.

Toast the English muffins and butter them lightly. Place one steak on each English muffin.

Place 1 egg on each steak. Top with the Hollandaise (with a kick) Sauce.

Toss the greens with lemon juice, and dress with olive oil and salt. Garnish each plate with the dressed greens.

Serves: 4

To poach eggs in the microwave:

I use the Norpro Silicone Microwave Double Egg Poacher and poach my eggs in an 1100-watt microwave at 50 percent power, I poach the eggs for two minutes to get poached eggs with a slightly runny yolk. Do not add water to the cups and there is no need to pierce the yolk. The eggs slide right out. Some microwaves cook at higher watt power – you may have poached eggs in slightly less time so it’s best to test one batch before you plan to make this recipe

Blender Hollandaise (with a kick) Sauce

4 egg yolks ~ using pasteurized eggs

2 teaspoons water

2 teaspoons lemon juice

2 sticks unsalted butter – melted

Salt to taste

1 tablespoon sauce from a can of chipotles in adobo

Directions:

In a blender blend yolks, water and lemon juice until smooth. Add the hot melted butter by very slowly until sauce begins to emulsify. Add in the tablespoon of sauce from a can of chipotles in adobo

Season the sauce with salt to taste. Keep the sauce warm over a pot of barely simmering water – never allowing the water to touch the bottom of the bowl.

Please note: This recipe contains raw eggs – pasteurized eggs are essential!

Eggs Benedict (Traditional Style)

1/4 cup white wine vinegar

8 eggs

Extra-virgin olive oil

8 thick slices Canadian bacon

4 English muffins, fork split

Blender Hollandaise Sauce, recipe follows

4 cups Mixed Field Greens

Juice of 1 lemon

Greek olive oil

Kosher salt

Directions:

Fill a large, wide pot halfway with water and bring to a boil. Add the vinegar and reduce the heat until the water in the pan has no more bubbles.

Very close to the surface of the water, crack the eggs and gently drop each egg into the water. Cook the eggs for 3 to 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove the eggs from the pan and place in a bowl of cold water. Reserve the eggs in the cold water and reserve the poaching liquid to reheat the eggs. Obviously, if you are poaching the eggs a day ahead you can reheat the eggs in new water!

Coat a large sauté pan lightly with olive oil and bring to a medium heat. Add the slices of Canadian bacon and cook them on both sides until they are hot but not brown.

Toast the English muffins. Place 1 slice Canadian bacon on each English muffin.

Warm up the egg poaching liquid (or a pan of new water if you poached ahead) and place the eggs in the water for 1 minute or until the eggs are warm but not cooking any further. Using a slotted spoon, remove the eggs from the warm water, blot on a clean paper or tea towel and place 1 egg on each English muffin. Top with the Hollandaise Sauce.

Toss the greens with lemon juice, and dress with olive oil and salt. Garnish each plate with the dressed greens.

Serves: 8

