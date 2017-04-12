Rookie Lefty Garrett Stays Perfect As Reds Sweep Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Reds rookie Amir Garrett threw another gem, taking a shutout into the seventh inning and leading Cincinnati over the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-2 Wednesday night for a three-game sweep.

Garrett (2-0), the former St. John’s basketball player, blanked the Pirates until David Freese hit a two-run homer.

Garrett gave up five hits, walked none and struck out five in 6 2/3 innings. In his major league debut last week, the 24-year-old lefty pitched six scoreless innings to win at St. Louis.

Cincinnati has won seven of eight since losing to the Phillies on opening day.

Jose Peraza, Eugenio Suarez and Tucker Barnhart each had three of the 15 hits for the Reds, who didn’t homer for the first time this season.

Peraza had a two-run double to cap a four-run fourth against Ivan Nova (1-1) that broke a scoreless tie. Zack Cozart and Barnhart doubled to open the inning and Billy Hamilton’s single made it 2-0.

The Pirates were outscored 21-5 in the series and were hitless in 23 at-bats with runners in scoring position.

Suarez drove in three runs, including two with a double in a four-run seventh inning that stretched the lead to 8-0.

Nova pitched six innings and gave up three earned runs and eight hits.

DAVIS GOES ON DL

Reds rookie RHP Rookie Davis was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a bruised right forearm, a day after the rookie was hit by a pitch. Right-handed reliever Barrett Astin was recalled from Triple-A Louisville.

The Reds have not decided who will take Davis’ spot in the starting rotation Sunday against Milwaukee. Among the candidates mentioned by manager Bryan Price were a pair of relievers, left-hander Cody Reed and right-hander Robert Stephenson, along with Louisville righty Sal Romano.

SHIPPING UP TO BOSTON

The Pirates were originally scheduled to be off Thursday but will travel to Boston to make up a game with the Red Sox that was rained out last Thursday. Manager Clint Hurdle is looking on the bright side, though.

“We get to go to Fenway Park,” Hurdle said. “Who can complain about a job that takes you to Fenway Park?”

“We get to go to Fenway, then Wrigley, then Busch,” Hurdle said. “It’s a pretty great job to have when you can visit those three ballparks.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: Cozart (sore left wrist) returned to the lineup after missing the two previous games.

UP NEXT

Reds: Open a four-game home series against the Brewers on Thursday night with RHP Bronson Arroyo (0-1, 13.50 ERA) facing RHP Jimmy Nelson (0-0, 1.50). Arroyo gave up six runs in four innings in a loss at St. Louis last Saturday in the 40-year-old’s first major league game since 2014.

Pirates: RHP Chad Kuhl (1-0, 3.60) opposes Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1, 7.20).

