Police Spot Car Traveling 105 MPH On Route 28, Passenger Flees After Crash

HARMAR TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police are looking for a man who fled the scene of a crash after troopers spotted a vehicle traveling 105 mph on Route 28 overnight.

According to state police, the incident started on Route 28 in Harmar Township around 12:30 a.m.

There, troopers observed a vehicle traveling 105 mph in the posted 55 mph zone.

The suspect attempted to get off of Route 28 at the Harmarville exit, but failed to negotiate the turn due to excessive speed. As a result, the vehicle went off the road, through a grassy median, over an embankment and onto State Route 910.

At that time, the vehicle hit a safety island on State Route 910 and struck a guardrail near the on-ramp for Route 28 north, where it finally came to rest.

A passenger in the car got out and fled the scene on foot and has not been found. He has been identified as Anthony Williams, 28, of Arnold.

The 23-year-old female driver was arrested at the scene. She was found to be under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.

She has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, recklessly endangering another person and various driving violations.

Once lab results are in, additional DUI charges could be filed.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the chase and crash, or has information about Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Kittanning at (724)-543-2011.

