A Tribute to Dan: The Rooney Legacy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dave Crawley pens a poem in tribute to Pittsburgh legend Dan Rooney, who died Thursday at the age of 84.

He followed the path of Art Rooney, the Chief,

Whose passing enveloped our city in grief.

Dan Rooney, his son, was the next to take hold

Of a gridiron legend: the Black and the Gold.

He inherited Art Rooney’s sterling ambition –

For Super Bowl wins are a family tradition.

Beloved by his players, and fans of his team,

His achievements won plaudits and lasting esteem.

The Rooneys. The Steelers. For 84 years,

The names were suynonymous. Now, through the tears,

We look back at legends. The Chief and his son.

Their passing can never undo what they’ve done.

Like his father, Dan captained the Steelers with class.

His unwavering legacy never will pass.

The “Rooney Rule” opened the door, and a place

For quality coaches, regardless of race.

Comporting himself with distinction and style,

He returned to his roots on the Emerald Isle.

As Irish ambassador, they knew him, world-wide.

The quintessence of class, and Steeler Town pride.

So raise high the trophy, Dan. Raise it on high.

You’ve built a tradition that never will die.

