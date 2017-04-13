Series Of Incidents Cause Massive Delays On Parkway East

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A series of incidents on the Parkway East brought the Thursday morning commute to a standstill.
A hydraulic fluid spill reduced the inbound Squirrel Hill Tunnel down to a single lane. Meanwhile, on the outbound side, there were a pair of accidents in Edgewood.
At one point, the road was closed in both directions.
As of 9 a.m., there were still long delays from some incidents, but both lanes had re-opened.
