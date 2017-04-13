EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Series Of Incidents Cause Massive Delays On Parkway East

April 13, 2017 9:03 AM
Filed Under: Parkway East

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A series of incidents on the Parkway East brought the Thursday morning commute to a standstill.

A hydraulic fluid spill reduced the inbound Squirrel Hill Tunnel down to a single lane. Meanwhile, on the outbound side, there were a pair of accidents in Edgewood.

At one point, the road was closed in both directions.

As of 9 a.m., there were still long delays from some incidents, but both lanes had re-opened.

  1. Tom Baranski says:
    April 13, 2017 at 9:06 AM

    Dumbest drivers in the US

