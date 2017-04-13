Pittsburgh Ranked Among Top 10 Cities For Runners

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Turns out, Pittsburgh is a great place to live for people who love to hit the pavement.
A new study by SmartAsset has found that Pittsburgh is one of the top 10 cities in the United States for runners.
Researchers noted that the ‘Burgh’s walkability pushed it to the 7th place on the list. Pittsburgh is the 23rd-most walkable city in the study, according to walkscore.com. Additionally, 11 percent of Pittsburgh’s workforce walks to work.
As for running events, there are about 100 races held in the city each year, the sixth-most in the study.
The study also examined acres of parkland per 1,000 residents and number of gyms per 10,000 residents.
Who else made the list:
1. Madison, Wisconsin
2. Minneapolis, Minnesota
3. Seattle, Washington
4. Omaha, Nebraska
5. Cincinnati, Ohio
6. St. Paul, Minnesota
7. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
8. Washington, D.C.
9. San Francisco, California
10. Portland, Oregon
