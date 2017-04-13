Pennsylvania Resource Council To Hold Collection Events For Chemicals, Hard-To-Recycle Materials In 2017

PITTSBURGH (Newsradio 1020 KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Resource Council (PRC) has announced their plans to hold multiple recycling collection events throughout the Pittsburgh region this year for both household chemicals and what are considered hard-to-recycle items.
According to the PRC website, chemicals can include household cleaners, automotive fluids, paints and more. Items that would fall into the hard-to-recycle category include computers and cell phones, which are considered to be e-waste (electronic waste), as well as batteries, tires, and more.
2017 Household Chemical Collections
5/6 – North Park (Allegheny County)
5/20 – Concurrent Technologies Corporation ETF Facility (Cambria County)
7/22 – Wild Things Park (Washington County)
7/19 – Boyce Park (Allegheny County)
9/16 – South Park (Allegheny County)
10/14 – Bradys Run Park (Beaver County)
2017 Hard-To-Recycle Collections
5/13 – Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills (Allegheny County)
6/24 – Quaker Valley High School (Allegheny County)
7/29 – La Roche College (Allegheny County)
8/12 – Century III Mall (Allegheny County)
10/7 – Settlers Cabin Park (Allegheny County)
For more information the collections and associated costs, click here to visit prc.org.
