Teen Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Girl In Latrobe High School Auditorium

LATROBE (KDKA) — A Ligonier Township teen is facing charges, accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the auditorium of Greater Latrobe High School while other people were in the room.

Nicholas Scott Carroll, 18, is charged with statutory sexual assault and terroristic threats. He surrendered to police Wednesday and was freed on unsecured bond.

According to a criminal complaint, the alleged victim told officers she met Carroll in the auditorium in October at his request via Snapchat.

Carroll allegedly asked the girl “Do you want to do it?” She told police she said “no,” but Carroll then allegedly pulled off her skirt and had sex with her between seats in the auditorium.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

The girl told police there were other people in the auditorium on the stage and that she was crying, but no one heard her.

The authorities learned of the alleged assault after Carroll called a crisis hotline in February. During the call, police say Carroll threatened to kill himself, the alleged victim and others at the school.

The criminal complaint notes that Carroll has no access to guns.

Carroll told the hotline operator that he had consensual sex with the alleged victim and that if the girl tells everyone he raped her, “the price is her life.”

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and watch Ross Guidotti’s report at 5 p.m. for more.