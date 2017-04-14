Penguins To Honor Dan Rooney During Game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins are planning to honor Steelers chairman and former U.S. Ambassador to Ireland Dan Rooney during Friday’s game against the Blue Jackets.
Rooney died Thursday after a brief illness.
The Penguins plan to honor the Pittsburgh legend’s memory with a moment of silence before the beginning of the game.
Additionally, a video tribute is set to be played sometime during the first period.
Special decals will also be placed on helmets in Rooney’s memory.
The Pittsburgh Penguins will honor Dan Rooney by wearing special helmet decals tonight. pic.twitter.com/kHfzpaXthK
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 14, 2017
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter