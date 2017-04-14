REMEMBERING DAN ROONEY: Obituary | Looking Back At A Legend | More Video | Sports Community | Pittsburghers | Catholic Community | Tom Murphy | A Tribute | Photos | More Steelers News

Penguins To Honor Dan Rooney During Game

April 14, 2017 5:21 PM
Filed Under: Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins are planning to honor Steelers chairman and former U.S. Ambassador to Ireland Dan Rooney during Friday’s game against the Blue Jackets.

Rooney died Thursday after a brief illness.

The Penguins plan to honor the Pittsburgh legend’s memory with a moment of silence before the beginning of the game.

Additionally, a video tribute is set to be played sometime during the first period.

Special decals will also be placed on helmets in Rooney’s memory.

