5-Year-Old Dies After Getting Stuck In Rotating Wall Of Atlanta Restaurant

April 15, 2017 5:08 PM
Filed Under: Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) – Officials say a 5-year-old boy has died after getting caught in the rotating wall of an Atlanta restaurant.

Atlanta Fire Department spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the little boy got his head stuck between two tables and suffered a head injury Friday. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It was unclear how the child got stuck at the Sun Dial, which sits atop the Westin Peachtree Plaza hotel.

According to its website, the Sun Dial opened in 1976 and features a revolving restaurant, a rotating cocktail lounge and an observatory level with a 360-degree panorama of the skyline from 723 feet (220 meters).

A guest services representative with the hotel said the Sun Dial will be closed until Monday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

