REMEMBERING DAN ROONEY: Obituary | Looking Back At A Legend | More Video | Sports Community | Pittsburghers | Catholic Community | Tom Murphy | A Tribute | Photos | More Steelers News

ATV Strikes Deer In Pennsylvania, Killing Softball Standout

April 15, 2017 12:42 PM
Filed Under: ATV Crash, Claysburg, Deer Collisions

CLAYSBURG, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say an all-terrain vehicle struck a deer and overturned on a central Pennsylvania road, killing a high school standout softball player.

State police in Blair County said the accident happened at about 4:15 a.m. Friday along Knob Road in Greenfield Township. The ATV was heading south when it struck the animal and threw both riders. Neither was wearing a helmet. Police said the 23-year-old ATV driver fled the scene.

Police said 18-year-old Mikayla Focht of Duncansville was pronounced dead at the scene. The (Altoona) Mirror reported that the Hollidaysburg Area Senior High shortstop was named to the Pennsylvania Softball Coaches Association all-state team her junior year and intended to play Division I softball for Saint Francis University in the fall. Coach Heather Perry praised her “extraordinary dedication and passion.”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia