ATV Strikes Deer In Pennsylvania, Killing Softball Standout

CLAYSBURG, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say an all-terrain vehicle struck a deer and overturned on a central Pennsylvania road, killing a high school standout softball player.
State police in Blair County said the accident happened at about 4:15 a.m. Friday along Knob Road in Greenfield Township. The ATV was heading south when it struck the animal and threw both riders. Neither was wearing a helmet. Police said the 23-year-old ATV driver fled the scene.
Police said 18-year-old Mikayla Focht of Duncansville was pronounced dead at the scene. The (Altoona) Mirror reported that the Hollidaysburg Area Senior High shortstop was named to the Pennsylvania Softball Coaches Association all-state team her junior year and intended to play Division I softball for Saint Francis University in the fall. Coach Heather Perry praised her “extraordinary dedication and passion.”
