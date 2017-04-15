Protesters Nationwide Call On Trump To Release Tax Returns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Protesters nationwide took to the streets Saturday for a “Tax March” to call on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.

A local march was started at the City-County Building on Grant Street at 10 a.m. and ended at Market Square.

A few signs read, “Yes we care!” and “We The People Do Care! Release your tax returns!”

At a press conference in January, the president said he believed most Americans did not care about his tax returns. He also said reporters were the only ones who wanted him to release his tax returns after he won the election.

Organizers say marches are planned Saturday in about 150 cities, including Washington, D.C., where theirs will begin with a rally at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump is the first major party nominee in more than 40 years to not release his tax returns, saying it was because he was under audit. He later said that voters don’t care.

Protest organizers say Americans deserve to know about Trump’s business ties and potential conflicts of interest.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, on Friday posted an online video urging Congress to force Trump to release the returns.

Tuesday is the deadline for taxpayers to file returns.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)