Cranberry Retailer rue21 Closing Hundreds Of Stores

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cranberry clothing retailer rue21 is closing nearly 400 stores across the country, including half a dozen in the Pittsburgh area.
On Saturday, the company announced the decision in a Facebook post.
Here is a list of impacted locations.
Locations in Indiana, Grove City, Hermitage, Frazer, South Strabane and Cranberry will all be shutting down.
The company has more than 1,200 stores across the United States.
