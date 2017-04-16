REMEMBERING DAN ROONEY: Obituary | Looking Back At A Legend | Public Viewing More Video | Sports Community | Pittsburghers | Catholic Community | A Tribute | Photos | More Steelers News

Frazier Homers, Pirates Beat Cubs 6-1 For 3-Game Sweep

April 16, 2017 5:51 PM
Filed Under: Baseball, Cubs, MLB, Pirates

CHICAGO (AP) – Adam Frazier homered and the Pittsburgh Pirates scored six runs in the final two innings to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-1 Sunday for a three-game sweep of the World Series champions.

The Pirates went just 4-14 against the Cubs last year, including 1-8 at Wrigley Field. Pittsburgh’s previous three-game sweep at Wrigley was in September 2014.

Cubs starter Jon Lester pitched three-hit ball for seven innings and left with a 1-0 lead. The Pirates scored three times in the eighth off Koji Uehara (0-1), getting the go-ahead run when pinch runner Alec Hanson slid home on a bases-loaded grounder – a replay review upheld the call that catcher Willson Contreras was barely off the plate when he caught a throw on an attempted force play.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Frazier hit a three-run homer in the ninth.

Jameson Taillon (1-0) allowed an unearned run and struck out six in seven innings.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia