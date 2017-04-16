REMEMBERING DAN ROONEY: Obituary | Looking Back At A Legend | Public Viewing More Video | Sports Community | Pittsburghers | Catholic Community | A Tribute | Photos | More Steelers News

Utility Technician Seriously Hurt In Incident At U.S. Steel Clairton Plant

April 16, 2017 6:32 PM
Filed Under: Clairton, U.S. Steel, United States Steel Corporation

CLAIRTON (KDKA) — The United States Steel Corporation has released a statement about an incident that resulted in the injury of an employee.

“Overnight at the U. S. Steel Clairton Plant there was an incident which resulted in serious injury at Batteries 1-3,” the statement read, in part.

A utility technician was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Citing privacy laws, the company declined to released further information on the employee or his condition.

“Safety is our primary core value at U. S. Steel and an investigation into the incident is underway.  We will work closely with the United Steelworkers and relevant government agencies throughout the investigation process,” the statement finished.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia