Utility Technician Seriously Hurt In Incident At U.S. Steel Clairton Plant

CLAIRTON (KDKA) — The United States Steel Corporation has released a statement about an incident that resulted in the injury of an employee.
“Overnight at the U. S. Steel Clairton Plant there was an incident which resulted in serious injury at Batteries 1-3,” the statement read, in part.
A utility technician was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Citing privacy laws, the company declined to released further information on the employee or his condition.
“Safety is our primary core value at U. S. Steel and an investigation into the incident is underway. We will work closely with the United Steelworkers and relevant government agencies throughout the investigation process,” the statement finished.
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.