2 Dead, 12 Injured On Violent Philadelphia Easter Weekend

April 16, 2017 5:24 PM
Filed Under: Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Police say the Easter weekend was a violent one in Philadelphia, with two people killed and a dozen others injured in gunfire that included a quadruple shooting and a triple shooting.

Officials said a 23-year-old man was killed shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday in southwest Philadelphia. A 24-year-old woman was killed shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Kensington northeast of the city center.

Police said four teenagers were injured just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday in north Philadelphia. All were reported in stable condition or refused treatment. An 18-year-old was said to be the shooter.

A triple shooting in north Philadelphia shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday sent two people to hospitals in critical condition and one in stable condition. Other shootings around the city left several other people in stable condition.

  1. Tom Baranski says:
    April 16, 2017 at 5:48 PM

    Garbage will always be garbage

