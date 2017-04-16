2 Dead, 12 Injured On Violent Philadelphia Easter Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Police say the Easter weekend was a violent one in Philadelphia, with two people killed and a dozen others injured in gunfire that included a quadruple shooting and a triple shooting.
Officials said a 23-year-old man was killed shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday in southwest Philadelphia. A 24-year-old woman was killed shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Kensington northeast of the city center.
Police said four teenagers were injured just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday in north Philadelphia. All were reported in stable condition or refused treatment. An 18-year-old was said to be the shooter.
A triple shooting in north Philadelphia shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday sent two people to hospitals in critical condition and one in stable condition. Other shootings around the city left several other people in stable condition.
