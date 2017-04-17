WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Officials: Latrobe Man Kills Self By Setting Himself On Fire In Yard

April 17, 2017 3:13 PM
Filed Under: Latrobe

LATROBE, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania authorities say a man has died of injuries he suffered from lighting himself on fire in his yard.

Firefighters in Latrobe were responding to a shed fire Saturday night when they discovered the man on fire nearby.

Fire Chief John Brasile says the 58-year-old man had left a suicide note on a door to his home, where he lived alone. He says the man was burned over about 80 percent of his body.

The medical examiner says the man died Monday morning of thermal inhalation injuries, and ruled the death a suicide.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

