REMEMBERING DAN ROONEY: Obituary | Looking Back At A Legend | Public Viewing More Video | Sports Community | Pittsburghers | Catholic Community | A Tribute | Photos | More Steelers News

One Injured In North Braddock Shooting

April 17, 2017 9:12 PM
Filed Under: Baldridge Avenue, Jones Avenue, North Braddock

NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) — One person was shot Monday evening in North Braddock.

Allegheny County Police say it happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Baldridge Avenue and Jones Avenue.

Upon arrival, they found an 18-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his hand and arm.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone who was in the area of that intersection and heard or saw anything is asked to call the Allegheny County Police homicide unit at 412-473-1300.  

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia