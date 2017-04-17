One Injured In North Braddock Shooting

NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) — One person was shot Monday evening in North Braddock.
Allegheny County Police say it happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Baldridge Avenue and Jones Avenue.
Upon arrival, they found an 18-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his hand and arm.
He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Anyone who was in the area of that intersection and heard or saw anything is asked to call the Allegheny County Police homicide unit at 412-473-1300.