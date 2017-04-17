Public Viewing To Be Held Today At Heinz Field For Dan Rooney

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – A public viewing will be held at Heinz Field Monday afternoon for Pittsburgh Steelers Chairman Dan Rooney.

Team spokesman Burt Lauten says that will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the PNC Champions Club at the stadium.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday ordered the Commonwealth flag to be flown at half-staff across Pennsylvania to honor Rooney, who died Thursday at 84.

“It’s a sad time in Pittsburgh for Steelers fans, Steeler nation, all over the world, it just feels like we’ve lost a big part of our soul and who we are,” Roethlisberger said, before noting that he would not be a Steeler if not for Mr. Rooney.

Many people in the sports world have commented that Dan Rooney was a “voice of reason” during league meetings.

Roethlisberger agreed, remarking that he had never heard Mr. Rooney raise his voice.

“Never seen him get angry, never seen him get upset, but you knew if he stood up and said something to you, you’d better listen. He wanted everybody’s else’s best interest first, it was always about the team, the fans, the NFL, this organization, it was always someone else before himself,” he said.

Rooney’s funeral Mass will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Cathedral in the city’s Oakland section.

The family is asking that memorial contributions be made to Rooney’s alma mater, Duquesne University, or the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania.

Rooney is survived by his wife, Patricia, and seven of the couple’s nine children.

