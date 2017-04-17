U.S. Army: Helicopter Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Injured

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (AP) – The U.S. Army says one crew member died and two were injured when a helicopter crashed in Maryland during a routine training flight.

The U.S. Army Military District of Washington said in a statement Monday evening that the UH-60 Blackhawk that crashed is from the 12th Aviation Battalion, stationed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Three crew members were on board. The Army says one crew member is in serious condition and one is in critical condition.

They are being treated at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.

None of the crew members was immediately identified.

The helicopter went down on a golf course in Leonardtown, about 60 miles outside of Washington. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

