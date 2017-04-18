WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
REMEMBERING DAN ROONEY: Obituary | Looking Back At A Legend | Funeral | Public Viewing More Video | Sports Community | Pittsburghers | Catholic Community | A Tribute | Photos | More Steelers News

Crews Called To UPMC McKeesport Hospital For Reports Of Fire

April 18, 2017 4:38 PM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Bob Allen, Mansfield Building, McKeesport, UPMC McKeesport

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Crews have been called to UPMC McKeesport Hospital this afternoon for reports of a fire.

According to emergency dispatchers, smoke was reported in the ceiling of the Mansfield Building in the 1500 block 5th Avenue.

The incident was first reported just before 4:30 p.m.

There’s no word yet on what sparked the fire or how much damage it’s causing.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia