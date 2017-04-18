Crews Called To UPMC McKeesport Hospital For Reports Of Fire

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Crews have been called to UPMC McKeesport Hospital this afternoon for reports of a fire.
According to emergency dispatchers, smoke was reported in the ceiling of the Mansfield Building in the 1500 block 5th Avenue.
The incident was first reported just before 4:30 p.m.
There’s no word yet on what sparked the fire or how much damage it’s causing.
